ARMSTRONG, JOYCE F. (GILROY)
78, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of the late Robert L. Armstrong. Born in Providence and raised in Cranston, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Virginia (Barsalow) Gilroy. Joyce was the beloved mother of Keith Armstrong and his wife, Lynda, Kevin Armstrong, Lt. WFD, (Ret.) and his wife, Judy, Kristen Butler and her husband, Joel, Kyle Armstrong and his girlfriend, Kristina Challberg, and the late Kerry Armstrong; grandmother of Amanda Kowalski and her husband, Nick, Taylor Butler, Patrick, Ashley, and Erica Armstrong; sister of Carol Rose.
Joyce was a devoted grandmother and enjoyed attending all of her grandchildren's events.
Her funeral will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 at 10 am from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am in St. Kevin Church, Sandy Ln. Burial will be in the RI Veterans' Cemetery, Exeter. Visitation, Thursday 4-7 pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the , 931 Jefferson Blvd., Suite 3004, Warwick, RI 02886 or Continuum Care Hospice RI, 1350 Division Rd., Suite 205, West Warwick, RI 02893, will be appreciated. Information and condolences, TheQuinnFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 20, 2019