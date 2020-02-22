|
FLINT, JOYCE
Joyce (Huling) Flint, 84, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Friday, January 24, 2020. Joyce was born on March 25, 1935 in Providence, RI. She is preceded in death by her father Leon "Cappy" and mother Helen (Hamilton) Huling as well as her first husband Gary Alan Shortlidge.
A graduate of North Kingstown High School and the University of Rhode Island, Joyce served as an elementary school teacher in Hollywood, FL and Hartford, CT where she met her first husband Gary. They were married in Wickford, RI and raised their three daughters in Marblehead, Chelmsford, Williamstown and Westfield, MA.
Joyce took great pride in being a "full-time" mom. She enjoyed volunteering in schools, local libraries and museums. Her hobbies included birding, gardening, genealogy, attending live theater and collecting Civil War artifacts and letters. She also enjoyed traveling and was proud to have visited three continents outside of the United States.
Joyce's second husband, Austin Flint, passed away on Sunday, February 2nd. They recently celebrated their 40th anniversary in December 2019. Joyce and Austin lived in Longmeadow, MA, Enfield, NH and Sarasota, FL before relocating to Westerly, RI in recent years. She is survived by her daughter Lindsay (Shortlidge) Marieb and her husband Dr. Mark Marieb of Orange, CT and their children Alexander, Brent and Kyle, her daughter Suzanne (Shortlidge) Newhall and her husband Michael of Newburyport, MA and their children, Tyler and Hayley and her fiance Sean, and her daughter Heather (Shortlidge) Ott and her husband Eric of Hebron, CT and their children Evan and Sarah, sister Muriel (Huling) Buckley and her husband Pete, and their children Kim, Peter and Todd along with their spouses, children and grandchildren. She is also survived by her husband Austin's children, Alan, his wife Chris and their children Nathaniel, Andrew and Edward and his daughter Allison and her daughter Annabelle Nicholson.
A family memorial service is planned for June. Memorial donations can be directed to Home & Hospice Care of Rhode Island, C/O Yale New Haven Health Westerly Hospital, 25 Well Street, Westerly RI 02891.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 22, 2020