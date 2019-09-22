Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boyle Funeral Home - Warwick - Warwick
142 Centerville Road Route 117
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 732-8800
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Boyle Funeral Home - Warwick - Warwick
142 Centerville Road Route 117
Warwick, RI 02886
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Gold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce (Veyera) Gold


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce (Veyera) Gold Obituary
Gold, Joyce (Veyera)
died Tuesday, September 17, at Brigham & Women's Hospital after a short illness. A Celebration of Life will take place Sunday, September 22, at Boyle Russell J & Son Funeral Home in Warwick from 2-4.
Joyce was born October 26, 1965, a daughter of the late Barbara Ricci And Richard Veyera. She grew up in East Providence and lived in Warwick the past several years.
She leaves her husband James Gold; one son, David Agnew (Molly Langlois); one daughter Brittany Gold; two grandsons, David and Joseph Agnew; her brothers Richard Veyera(Diane) and Kevin Veyera; her nephew Kevin Veyera and nieces Danielle and Lauren Veyera; and many aunts and cousins.
Joyce was a free spirit, fun loving person who enjoyed the simple things in life. She was loved and will be greatly missed.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boyle Funeral Home - Warwick - Warwick
Download Now