|
|
Gold, Joyce (Veyera)
died Tuesday, September 17, at Brigham & Women's Hospital after a short illness. A Celebration of Life will take place Sunday, September 22, at Boyle Russell J & Son Funeral Home in Warwick from 2-4.
Joyce was born October 26, 1965, a daughter of the late Barbara Ricci And Richard Veyera. She grew up in East Providence and lived in Warwick the past several years.
She leaves her husband James Gold; one son, David Agnew (Molly Langlois); one daughter Brittany Gold; two grandsons, David and Joseph Agnew; her brothers Richard Veyera(Diane) and Kevin Veyera; her nephew Kevin Veyera and nieces Danielle and Lauren Veyera; and many aunts and cousins.
Joyce was a free spirit, fun loving person who enjoyed the simple things in life. She was loved and will be greatly missed.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 22, 2019