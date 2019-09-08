|
|
PAOLOZZI, JOYCE M., (LoPRESTI)
72, passed away September 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert E. Paolozzi. Mother of Kristen Lanni and Jamie Paolozzi; grandmother of Payton Scurry; sister of Michael LoPresti. Funeral Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 10 am from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave. with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Benedict Church, Beach Ave. at 11 am. Visiting hours Tuesday 5-7 pm. Full obituary and condolences, visit theQuinnFuneralHome.Com
Published in The Providence Journal from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019