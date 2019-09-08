Home

Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Benedict Church
Beach Ave
Joyce M. (LoPresti) Paolozzi

Joyce M. (LoPresti) Paolozzi
PAOLOZZI, JOYCE M., (LoPRESTI)
72, passed away September 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert E. Paolozzi. Mother of Kristen Lanni and Jamie Paolozzi; grandmother of Payton Scurry; sister of Michael LoPresti. Funeral Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 10 am from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave. with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Benedict Church, Beach Ave. at 11 am. Visiting hours Tuesday 5-7 pm. Full obituary and condolences, visit theQuinnFuneralHome.Com
Published in The Providence Journal from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019
