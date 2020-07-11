1/1
Sister Joyce Marie Flowers RSM
FLOWERS, RSM, SISTER JOYCE MARIE
83, died Thursday, July 9, 2020 at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, Providence. She was a Sister of Mercy for 54 years. She was the daughter of the late Eugene and Victoria (Betancourt) Flowers and the sister of the late Laurence, Dennis, Ernest and Constance. She is survived by her brother Lloyd, sisters Mildred, Hazel, Primilene, Diana, and her grandniece, Cheryl.
Sister ministered as a teacher in Belize and Honduras, Central America, and at St. Mary's Academy - Bay View in Rhode Island. In addition to teaching, she was active in religious education, guidance counseling and spiritual direction. After an internship to prepare for a change in ministry, Sister joined the parish team at St. Michael's, where she served faithfully for over 40 years as a beloved and valued member.
Joyce will be remembered as a quiet, gentle, and compassionate Sister of Mercy. As one of her friends said, "Joyce was comfortable within herself". A woman of peace, she lived out her motto "Christ, He is my peace". It was how she lived and how she died. And now Eternal Peace is her final reward.
A "Green Burial" was Joyce's wish; therefore burial with family and close friends will take place at Swan Point Cemetery, Providence on Monday, July 13, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 239 Oxford Street, Providence on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sister's memory to the Sisters of Mercy, 15 Highland View Road, Cumberland, RI 02864 would be appreciated. Information and condolences please visit: www.galloglyfuneralhome.com


Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Burial
Swan Point Cemetery
JUL
18
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Church
July 10, 2020
Sister Joyce will surely be missed...she sang alto with our group The Village Singers....always a joy to have heard her voice when she sang. Now she is singing with the Angels.....
Valerie Parmenter
Friend
