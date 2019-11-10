Home

MC GINITY, Joyce
80, died Friday, November 8, 2019. She was the beloved wife, for 53 years, of Donald H. McGinity and a daughter of the late Edward and Madeline (Pierce) Soares. Joyce had worked as a waitress at the Buttonwoods NY System for 10 years, until 1990. She was the devoted mother of Tracie J. McGetrick (Brian), Donna J. Prando (David) and Megan A. McGinity; loving grandmother of Jake M. Prando, Zachary M. McGetrick and Reese M. Prando; sister of Nancy L. Cornell and Edward J. Soares.
A visitation will be held Monday, November 11, 2019 from 10-12 with a service at 12 noon. The internment will be private. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 10, 2019
