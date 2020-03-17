|
POISSON, JOYCE P. (HORLBOGEN)
80, of North Attleboro, MA, passed away surrounded by her loving family and friends on Wednesday evening, March 11, 2020 at the HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence. She is survived by her daughter, Tracy L. Carson, son-in-law Greg Carson and grandchildren, Emma and Anna Carson, of North Attleboro, MA, her sister, Evelyn Peterson, sister-in-law, Elizabeth Horlbogen, her nephews, Arthur Poisson, husband of April, and David Poisson, husband of Lindsay, Christopher Horlbogen, Michael Horlbogen, and Andrew Horlbogen, as well as her extended family members, Zack Poisson and Erica Taft, Nick Poisson and Nichole Gazaille, John and Kaitlin LaBreck, Gary and Rachel LaBreck, Steven and Michaela LaBreck, Theodore Poisson, and McKenna Poisson.
Joyce was born in Providence, RI on September 23, 1939, daughter of the late Gustave and Lillian (Savoie) Horlbogen. She worked a variety of manufacturing and retail related jobs, but considered parenthood to be her most meaningful job, which she did exceptionally well. Her passions and interests in life included her family and friends, horseback riding, reading, music, food (especially chocolate and donuts), and interpersonal connections. Over the past decade, she found great joy and friendships through the Lifespan Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program. Her kind heart, positive attitude, and exemplary behavior towards others leave us with deep gratitude and respect for a life well lived.
At her request, her life will be celebrated with a private family gathering. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the . For online condolences, please visit www.rushlowiacoifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 17, 2020