GALKIN, JOYCE SUSAN (BRIER) GENNERT,
86, of Warwick, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, died peacefully on June 7, 2019. Joyce is survived by her husband Warren; daughter Cathy Gennert and her husband John King of Westport, CT; son Michael Gennert of Rutland, MA; grandchildren Benjamin and Joshua King; brother-in-law Robert Galkin of Cranston; and step-sister Nancy Shuster of Naples, FL. Joyce was predeceased by her first husband Charles Gennert; parents Charles Brier and Blanche (Steiner) Brier Blacher; step-father Benjamin Blacher; sister Betty (Brier) Curran, and step-sister Wini Galkin.
Joyce was born in Providence, attended Hope High School, and graduated from the Walnut Hill School in Natick, MA in 1951 and Skidmore College in 1955 before settling in Newton, MA where she raised her family, later moving to Warwick.
Joyce was known for her infectious smile, consistently cheery nature, sweetness, kindness, and generosity. She loved hosting and spending time with family and friends and enjoyed music, gardening, taking family trips, and traveling extensively in Europe and Asia. Together with Warren, Joyce was a generous donor to many charitable causes.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 11th at 11:00 AM at Sugarman-Sinai Memorial Chapel, 458 Hope St., Providence. Those wishing to share their memories of Joyce are encouraged to do so at the service. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to either the Boys & Girls Clubs of Warwick or the . Family and friends are invited to gather at the Crowne Plaza, 801 Greenwich Ave., Warwick, on June 11th from 5-7 PM. For information and condolences, www.sugarmansinai.com
Published in The Providence Journal from June 9 to June 10, 2019