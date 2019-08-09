Home

Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Clement Church
Long Street
Warwick, RI
Joyia J. Smith Obituary
SMITH, JOYIA J.
78, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Edward J. and Margaret (Finn) Smith, Sr. Joyia was a Licensed Practical Nurse for 42 years at Rhode Island Hospital. She is survived by her sister, Mary F. Smith RN, and sisters-in-law Mary K. Smith and Sharon Smith. She also leaves her beloved nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her siblings, Edward J. Smith Jr., Kevin W. Smith, and Judith A. Hodges. A visitation will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 8:30-9:30 AM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Clement Church, Long Street, Warwick. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Little Sisters of the Poor, 964 Main Street, Pawtucket, RI 02860 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 9, 2019
