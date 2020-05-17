|
|
ACOSTA, JUANA LILIA (Rondon)
90 of Cranston, passed away May 4, 2020, at Briarcliffe Manor, Johnston. Born in the Province of Oriente, Cuba, daughter of the late Juan and Francisca (Duarte) Rondon. Juana worked as a cosmetologists both in Cuba and here in the United States. She also enjoyed and loved gardening, spending time with her family and traveling. She was the beloved mother of Madeleine Acosta Squillante with whom she lived, Yvonne Alicia Lucio, Higinio Amado Acosta Jr. and Yvette Teresa Acosta. Loving grandmother of Santos I. Lucio and Christopher Acosta. Sister of Isolda Quintana, Luisa Castells and the late Cesar Rondon, Clara Herrera, Teresa Rodriguez, Aurelia Rojas and Edelmira Garrido. Her funeral and burial will be private. Please condolences at www.WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 17, 2020