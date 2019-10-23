|
ANASTASI, JUDITH A.
68, died Sunday, October 20, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Robert E. Anastasi, and daughter of the late Michael and Emily (D'Onofrio) Bongiardo. Judy was a hairdresser for many years. A natural caregiver, she volunteered seven days a week for the past ten years at the Brentwood Nursing Home. In the early 80s, she was volunteer of the year for Warwick Public Schools, and was the past president of the John Wickes Elementary School in Warwick. She was the devoted mother of Melissa A. Horibin, and Robert E. Anastasi (Megan), and grandmother of Steven and Dylan Horibin, Monroe and London Anastasi. She also leaves her sister Lucille Gowdey (Russell), and niece Lori-Jean Cucinotta.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 9:30 AM in St. Gregory the Great Church, Cowesett Road, Warwick. Burial will be in the RI Veterans' Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours respectfully omitted. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 23, 2019