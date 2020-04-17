|
Blumberg, Judith A.
Judy Blumberg passed away peacefully, on April 15th, at her residence at Wingate. Born in the Bronx, in 1935, she attended the Bronx High School of Science, and graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Syracuse University. After marrying Henry Blumberg in 1959, she moved to Little Falls, NY, where she raised two children and was a supportive campaigning companion during Henry's career as a District Attorney of Herkimer County. She and Henry lived in New York City from 1984 until his death in 1994, and she moved to Providence in 2012. She is survived by her son Roger, daughter Sara, and their partners Cris and Jim, as well as a much beloved granddaughter Eliana. She will be greatly missed, and a private burial will take place in Whitesboro, NY.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 17, 2020