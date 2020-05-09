Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
1328 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
(401) 463-9000
Funeral
Private
To be announced at a later date
Memorial Mass
To be announced at a later date
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith A. Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith A. Brown Obituary
BROWN, JUDITH A.
age 80, formerly of Providence and Cranston, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Home in East Greenwich.
Born in Providence, the daughter of the late Edward L. and Mary E. "May" (Hennessey) Brown, she lived in Providence for most of her life, and in Cranston for 25 years. She received a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Rhode Island College in 1960, and a Master's Degree in Teaching from Brown University in 1965. She completed several graduate courses beyond her master's degree.
Ms. Brown was a teacher in the Warwick Public Schools for her entire career, and served as Department Head for English at Warwick Veterans Memorial High School from 1972 to her retirement in 1984. She was a member and lector at St. Peter Church in Warwick, and in retirement worked part-time in the parish office.
She was the sister of Paul Brown. She leaves a nephew, Christopher Brown and his family, in California.
Her funeral and burial will be private. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to St. Patrick's School, 244 Smith Street, Providence, RI 02908.
www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -