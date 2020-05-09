|
BROWN, JUDITH A.
age 80, formerly of Providence and Cranston, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Home in East Greenwich.
Born in Providence, the daughter of the late Edward L. and Mary E. "May" (Hennessey) Brown, she lived in Providence for most of her life, and in Cranston for 25 years. She received a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Rhode Island College in 1960, and a Master's Degree in Teaching from Brown University in 1965. She completed several graduate courses beyond her master's degree.
Ms. Brown was a teacher in the Warwick Public Schools for her entire career, and served as Department Head for English at Warwick Veterans Memorial High School from 1972 to her retirement in 1984. She was a member and lector at St. Peter Church in Warwick, and in retirement worked part-time in the parish office.
She was the sister of Paul Brown. She leaves a nephew, Christopher Brown and his family, in California.
Her funeral and burial will be private. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to St. Patrick's School, 244 Smith Street, Providence, RI 02908.
Published in The Providence Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2020