CABRAL-McKAIG, Judith A.
76, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020. She was the wife of the late Ernest J. Cabral, Sr., and the former wife of the late Donald R. McKaig, Sr. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late William and Marjorie (Brown) Rymell. Judith had lived in Cranston before moving to Coventry 14 years ago. She was a graduate of Bryant University Class of 1966 and received her Bachelor's in Business Education. She had taught in the Johnston School Department before teaching at Katherine Gibbs, retiring after more than 25 years. She enjoyed reading and traveling with her husband Ernie, and cherished her family. She was the beloved mother of Donald (Jessica) McKaig, Jr., Mark (Heather) McKaig, Brian (Roxanne) McKaig, and step-mother of Gregory (Kim) Cabral; and devoted grandmother of Tarah and Christopher Cabral, Brenna Connor, Maya, Ava, Jackson, Grayson, and Myles McKaig, Samantha Richer, and Caleb Rothstein, and great-grandmother of Vivian and Harrison Hogan. She is also survived by her sisters, Jane Mainella, Joyce Rose, and Joanne Morrissey.
Her funeral will be private. Memorial contributions to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com