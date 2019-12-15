Home

Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 331-7390
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Mary, Mother of Mankind Church
25 Fourth Street
North Providence, RI
View Map
Judith A. (Santagata) Dekonski Obituary
DEKONSKI, JUDITH A. (SANTAGATA),
72, passed away December 11, 2019.
She was the wife of the late Richard M. "Rick" Dekonski; daughter of the late Peter and Margaret (D'Agnenica) Santagata; mother of Richard Dekonski Jr. and his wife Kim, and David M. Dekonski and his wife Shannon; loving grandmother of Joseph and Kaylee; sister of John Santagata and his wife Rachel.
Judy was a lunch supervisor at the Stephen Olney Elementary School in North Providence for over 20 years. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially her two grandchildren.
Visitation and funeral services will be held Monday, 9-10:30 a.m. in the PONTARELLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Mary, Mother of Mankind Church, 25 Fourth Street, North Providence. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 45 Gay Street, Providence, RI 02905 or https://rmhcne.org/ways-to-give.
pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 15, 2019
