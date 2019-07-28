|
Hale (Conlan), Judith A.
74, died Thursday July 25, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Richard M. Hale, and daughter of the late John J. and Barbara E. (Bailey) Conlan. She grew up in Warwick, and attended Warwick Veterans Memorial High School, graduating in 1963. Upon graduation she was employed by the Providence Washington Insurance Company, where she met the love of her life, whom she was married to for 53 years. They moved to Coventry in 1971. Family and children were her passion. She worked for the Coventry School Department for 35 years, where she loved assisting children with reading. When not reading in school, you would find her reading to her grandchildren. She was the beloved mother of Elizabeth A. Hale-Rose, Jennifer L. Kicia and Danielle L. (James) Kuipers. She was devoted to her grandchildren, Kyle M. and Dylan R. Kicia, Ashley N. and Bailey M. Kuipers, and Benjamin H. Rose. She also leaves her best friend, Carleen Peters, with whom she enjoyed vacationing, going to the theater and casino.
Her funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11 am in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Burial will be in Pawtuxet Memorial Park, Warwick. Visiting hours Monday 4-7 pm. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 28, 2019