With a joyful heart and surrounded by love, Judith Ann (Mortenson) McCarthy of Harmony RI peacefully passed away at home. Throughout her life Judy, 82, was known as kind and gentle, a friend to all she met. Growing up as the middle of three daughters, Judy and her sisters spent their early years on their grandmother's farm with their Swedish immigrant father and New England Yankee mother. As a young woman, Judy worked for such organizations as Phillips and the Rhode Island Association for the Blind. One fateful night she and a friend went to a dance at the Hotel Viking in Newport and there Judy met Navy LT JG John McCarthy, the love of her life. John and Judy had a romantic courtship and they married in 1962. They forged a life together raising three daughters as the Navy led them from state to state. Retirement from the Navy in the early 1980's allowed Judy to return home and the family moved to Harmony RI. In the subsequent years, Judy relished her time living close to her mother and sisters and watching her family grow with many grand-nieces and grand-nephews. In Rhode Island, Judy resumed a working life at Towne House Flowers and the administrative offices of DCYF and the State Medical Examiner's Office before retiring with her husband. In retirement, Judy enjoyed shopping yard sales with her sisters, traveling with John, and spending time with her daughters and family. Judy is predeceased by her beloved husband John, her dear sister Lois O'Connor and her brothers-in-law Bill, Tom, and Jim McCarthy, and Bob O'Connor. She will be missed terribly and remembered lovingly by her children, all of whom she was exceptionally proud: Christy McCarthy; Carolyn (Evan) McDaniel; Patty (Christian) DeFrancesco; grandchildren, Megan and Zoe DeFrancesco; and Ella McDaniel. Judy leaves her cherished cats Tigger and Casey in the caring hands of the DeFrancesco family. Judy will also be missed by her dear sister Alice Rachlow; her sister-in-law Carol McCarthy; her brother-in-law Bob Lochten; and her nieces and nephews Lynn Tucker, Sue Walsh, Bobby O'Connor, Kathy Ballou, Lenny Rachlow, Johnny Rachlow, Brian McCarthy, Kevin McCarthy, Karyn McCarthy, Kristin Bellamy, and Megan Rodano. Judy's family are truly grateful for her caregivers.
Her funeral will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 8:30am from the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave. (Rt.44) Greenville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 am at St. Philips Church, Greenville. Burial will be in Acotes Hill Cemetery, Chepachet. Visitation in the Funeral Home, Friday March 6 from 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Annie's Angel Fund (c/o Jo-Ann Jalette, Citizens Bank, 21 Money Hill Rd., Chepachet, RI 02814) or the .
