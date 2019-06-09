Home

Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel
2435 Warwick Ave.
Warwick, RI
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel
2435 Warwick Ave.
Warwick, RI
Judith A. Murphy Obituary
MURPHY, JUDITH A.
62, of Rehoboth, MA., passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at RI Hospital. She was the long time companion of Douglas Jenson, and a daughter of Regina H. (O'Brien) Murphy, and the late Gerald T. Murphy. She was formerly employed as a supervisor at Miriam Hospital. She was the mother of Paul Byron; grandmother of Shalene Byron; sister of Gerald T. Murphy, Barbara A. Murphy, Joan E. Dugan, Janice L. Atherly, and the late Jeanne M. Adamek.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 9-10 am with a service to follow at 10 am in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Burial will be in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the , 2348 Post Road, Suite 104, Warwick, RI 02886 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 9, 2019
