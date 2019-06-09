|
MURPHY, JUDITH A.
62, of Rehoboth, MA., passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at RI Hospital. She was the long time companion of Douglas Jenson, and a daughter of Regina H. (O'Brien) Murphy, and the late Gerald T. Murphy. She was formerly employed as a supervisor at Miriam Hospital. She was the mother of Paul Byron; grandmother of Shalene Byron; sister of Gerald T. Murphy, Barbara A. Murphy, Joan E. Dugan, Janice L. Atherly, and the late Jeanne M. Adamek.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 9-10 am with a service to follow at 10 am in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Burial will be in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the , 2348 Post Road, Suite 104, Warwick, RI 02886 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 9, 2019