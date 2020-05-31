Judith Daniels
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniels, Judith
Judy Daniels (Judith Ann Quirk) passed away unexpectedly in her home on May 1st, 2020. Born in Providence RI to Mary Goodwin (Reily/Quirk) and Raymond Quirk on May 11, 1940. She is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Peter F. Daniels, mother, father, step-father, beloved uncle, and brother. Judy and family moved to Lake Oswego, Oregon in 1972, living a full and happy life enjoying all the area had to offer.
She is survived by her loved ones; her children: Brian Daniels (Patricia), Anne Daniels Merletti (Rob), Michael P. Daniels (Kimberly), Megan Daniels (Mike Arace), grandchildren: Amy and Laura Warnock, Emma Daniels, Peter, Erin and Rachel Kegerreis, Conor, Andrew and Kaeli Daniels, Ike Arace, and best friend for 73 years: Susan Van Lente (Hines). For more information please go to: youngsfuneralhome.org Also see: https://tinyurl.com/jdaniels-memorial

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Young's Funeral Home | Funeral Home Tigard OR
11831 SW Pacific Highway
Tigard, OR 97223
5036391206
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Young's Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved