Daniels, Judith
Judy Daniels (Judith Ann Quirk) passed away unexpectedly in her home on May 1st, 2020. Born in Providence RI to Mary Goodwin (Reily/Quirk) and Raymond Quirk on May 11, 1940. She is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Peter F. Daniels, mother, father, step-father, beloved uncle, and brother. Judy and family moved to Lake Oswego, Oregon in 1972, living a full and happy life enjoying all the area had to offer.
She is survived by her loved ones; her children: Brian Daniels (Patricia), Anne Daniels Merletti (Rob), Michael P. Daniels (Kimberly), Megan Daniels (Mike Arace), grandchildren: Amy and Laura Warnock, Emma Daniels, Peter, Erin and Rachel Kegerreis, Conor, Andrew and Kaeli Daniels, Ike Arace, and best friend for 73 years: Susan Van Lente (Hines). For more information please go to: youngsfuneralhome.org Also see: https://tinyurl.com/jdaniels-memorial
Published in The Providence Journal on May 31, 2020.