|
|
Waskiel, Judith I.
79, of Johnston, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Overlook Nursing & Rehab Center. She was the loving wife of the late John R. "Jack" Waskiel, Sr.
Born in Providence, Judith was the daughter of the late Raymond J. and Mary H. (Hathaway) Garvey.
Judy worked as a claims analyst for the Social Security Administration in Downtown Providence for several years before retiring.
Judith leaves a son, John R. Waskiel Jr., and his wife Brenda Chiavarini; a daughter, Linda A. Sajjad and her husband Mansoor Sajjad; and beloved granddaughter, Bellla Sophia Waskiel.
The funeral and burial will be private. A memorial mass will be celebrated for Judy the near future.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the , PO Box 417005, Boston MA 02241, in her memory would be appreciated. For on-line condolences, visit boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 22, 2020