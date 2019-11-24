Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
1525 Cranston St
Cranston, RI
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Petrarca
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith J. (Pasonelli) Petrarca

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith J. (Pasonelli) Petrarca Obituary
PETRARCA, JUDITH J. (PASONELLI)
67, of Providence, passed away on November 18, 2019. Born in Providence, daughter of the late Joseph and Concetta (Falina) Pasonelli. Sister of Joseph Pasonelli and his wife Ginny , aunt of Lisa Leaheey and her husband Neal, Marc Pasonelli and fiancée Christine Markus and leaves her dear friend Mark Jeffrey and many dear relatives . Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 10 am in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Burial will be private. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: St. Mary's Church, 1525 Cranston St, Cranston, RI 02920. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -