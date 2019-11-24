|
PETRARCA, JUDITH J. (PASONELLI)
67, of Providence, passed away on November 18, 2019. Born in Providence, daughter of the late Joseph and Concetta (Falina) Pasonelli. Sister of Joseph Pasonelli and his wife Ginny , aunt of Lisa Leaheey and her husband Neal, Marc Pasonelli and fiancée Christine Markus and leaves her dear friend Mark Jeffrey and many dear relatives . Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 10 am in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Burial will be private. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: St. Mary's Church, 1525 Cranston St, Cranston, RI 02920. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 24, 2019