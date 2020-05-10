Home

Judith Jencks Ray


1947 - 2020
Ray, Judith Jencks
Judith Jencks Ray of Fox Chapel, Pa. passed away on April 19, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Richard Ray, and her sons, Gregory of Atlanta and Douglas of Quincy, Mass. She was predeceased by her father, Kenneth Jencks, and is survived by her mother, Meredith Jencks of Smithfield and her brother, Bradford Jencks of Honolulu. Judy was born in Providence and raised in Arnold Mills. A graduate of Cumberland High, she received a Medical Technology degree from URI and a Masters in Physiology from Georgetown Univ. She taught Biological Sciences at Old Dominion Univ. and Medical Technology at the Univ. of Pittsburgh. Judy and her family enjoyed extensive global travel. She had a passion for genealogy and history and published a book Founders and Patriots of the Town of Cumberland. She researched descendants including five Mayflower passengers, R.I. founder Roger Williams, accused Salem witches, and Joseph Jencks who built America's first iron works in 1645. A memorial service is deferred pending easing of restrictions. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Phipps Conservatory, Pittsburgh, Pa., or The New England Historical and Genealogical Society, Boston, Mass..
Published in The Providence Journal on May 10, 2020
