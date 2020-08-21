SPINDELL, JUDITH KAY
83, of Providence, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Miriam Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Dr. Edward Spindell. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services and Shiva will be private; however, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Sandra Bornstein Holocaust Education Center, 401 Elmgrove Ave., Providence, RI 02906 or the charity of your choice
. For full obituary and online condolences, please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com
.