LAIRD, JUDITH L.
73, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center.
Born in Pawtucket, she was a daughter of the late Robert A. and Helen E. (Johnson) Laird. Judy participated in activities at the Trudeau Center and the Blackstone Valley ARC in Pawtucket. She enjoyed dancing, Rock n Roll Music and also loved cats.
She leaves several cousins including, Joyce Collard, Robert Hudson, Richard Burt, Nancy Allard and Marjorie Rivet.
Her funeral service and visitation will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence with a service to follow at 12:00 PM. Burial will be in Springvale Cemetery, East Providence.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 10, 2019