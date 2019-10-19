|
|
KLITZNER, JUDITH M., (DUNPHY)
75, a retired nurse for the state of RI passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Brentwood Nursing Home. She was the beloved wife of the late John C. Klitzner. Born in Providence she was a daughter of the late Leo R. and Ruth C. (Handly) Dunphy. Judith was the loving mother of John C. Klitzner, Jr., Kelley A. Fluette (Randy), Kristin K. Maggiacomo, (Edward) Kathryn A. Klitzner and Kerry S. Main (David); loving grandmother of Katelyn, Zachery, Allison, Michael, Mia, Emily, Mollie, Matthew, Sarah, Samantha, Carlito and Jovanni; loving great grandmother of Caidence, John and Payton; sister of James Dunphy, E. Patricia Simonini, Sheila Mello and the late Raymond Dunphy. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Judith was a graduate of Hope High School and CCRI. She loved spending time with her family, especially at their beach house in Matunuck and was an avid reader and a loyal New England sports fan. She will be remembered as a kind, loving, warm person who easily made friends wherever she went. Her funeral will be held Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 9 am from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Kevin Church, Sandy Lane. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours, Monday 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution to the , 1 State Street, Suite 200, Providence, RI 02908, will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit theQuinnFuneralHome.Com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 19, 2019