Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
4:00 PM
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
Judith R. (Shelton) Contardo


1941 - 2019
Judith R. (Shelton) Contardo Obituary
CONTARDO, JUDITH R. (SHELTON)
Judith "Judy" R.(Shelton) Contardo, age 77 of West Greenwich, passed away Saturday with her family by her side A Memorial service will be Sunday August 4, 2019 at 4:00 pm at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick Calling hours will be just prior to the service on Sunday from 1:00 - 4:00 PM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations can be sent to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215, http://www.dana-farber.org/ For a full obituary and online expression of sympathy please visit www.carpenterjenks.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 1, 2019
