Judith Taton

Taton, Judith
WARWICK, RI – Judith A. (Maines) Taton, age 74, passed away on June 21st, 2020, at her step-daughter's home in Standish, ME, after a brief illness. Judi was born in Houlton, ME and lived there with her parents, John, Sr. and Vivian, as well as her brother, John (Jay) Maines, Jr., until she went to college at Syracuse University, where she joined the Sorority, Alpha Phi Delta Nu Chapter 1963.
Judi married David L. Taton, on July 31, 1970. During their marriage they lived in several communities making friends wherever they lived, while raising David's son, Steven. Judi and David loved good gourmet food as well as traveling. They went to many incredible countries, loving Italy and Paris, France the most.
Her beloved, David, passed away July 7, 2001. Judi continued to travel with great friends and went to amazing places such as; Australia, Machu Picchu in Peru, Egypt, Alaska and Cuba.
She will be missed by many friends and family. She is survived by 2 stepdaughters, Kelly Pride and Tracy Kimball and her stepson, Steven Taton. She has 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be scheduled later this year. If you would like to be notified, please contact Kelly at kpcooks@roadrunner.com.
