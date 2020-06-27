ANDERSON, JUDITH W. (WYATT)
90, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Wife of the late Donald A. Anderson and mother of Paul and Peter Anderson.
Funeral Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 8:45 am from the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington St. (Rte.117), Coventry, with a Funeral Service in the Asbury United Methodist Church, Warwick. Visiting hours Monday, 4-7 pm. Full obituary at iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 27, 2020.