Judith W. (Wyatt) Anderson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ANDERSON, JUDITH W. (WYATT)
90, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Wife of the late Donald A. Anderson and mother of Paul and Peter Anderson.
Funeral Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 8:45 am from the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington St. (Rte.117), Coventry, with a Funeral Service in the Asbury United Methodist Church, Warwick. Visiting hours Monday, 4-7 pm. Full obituary at iannottifh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved