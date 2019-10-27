|
|
Weisblatt, Judith
Judith Gaynor Weisblatt died on September 23rd, in Conshohocken, PA. She is survived by her beloved husband, Steven, her daughter, Elizabeth, her son, Sam, his wife, Laura and her beloved grandson, Yishai.
Judy dedicated her life to the service of others, from setting up group homes, to her involvement in helping Jewish Families from Russia settle into life in America in the 1990s.
Judy enjoyed laughing, spending time with her friends and loved ones, eating delicious food, knitting, appreciating beautiful art, being at the seaside, visiting Israel, and taking care of her dog Pondy. She was a kind, loving, warm and caring person who was a devoted wife and mother. In lieu of flowers donate to
Planned Parenthood, , Boston
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 27, 2019