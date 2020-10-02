WINDE, JUDITH
67, of Warwick passed away peacefully on Sunday September 27 at Philip Hulitar Hospice Center with her family by her side. Judy was born in Winchester, MA and raised in Melrose, MA. She is the daughter of Ruth Winde of Warwick and the late Ronald H. Winde Jr. Judy is survived by her brother Ronald Winde and his wife Loretta of Warwick, sister Deborah Winde of Cumberland and was predeceased by her sister Martha Sovet. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Stephen Sovet and several nieces and nephews.
Judy graduated from Melrose High School in 1971 and Fitchburg State College in 1975. For many years Judy worked as a social worker for several agencies and institutions in New England. At one point she went to work for a friend who owned a B & B in Chester, Vermont. Judy finished her career following her love for photography working as a store manager at two different Ritz Camera stores.
She also did some professional photography doing weddings and selling her remarkable photographs of rural New England.
Judy was a wonderful daughter, caring sister, and loyal and generous friend to many and will be greatly missed.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association Rhode Island Chapter PO Box 41659, Providence RI 02940 or Hope Health Hospice, 1085 North Main St., Providence RI 02904
Funeral and burial will be private. Arrangements by Hill Funeral Home East Greenwich www.hillfuneralhome.com