Judy A. Waldron
WALDRON, Judy A.
Waldron, Judy A., 72, a retired Budget Manager for AIPSO Insurance passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Miriam Hospital. She was the beloved husband of Joseph A. Palmieri and a daughter of the late George R. and Frances Norma (McSheehy) Waldron. Judy was the loving mother of Mark D. Waldron and his husband James V. Lurgio; loving grandmother of Max A. Waldron - Lurgio; sister of Barbara Langlais (Paul), Donna Foisy (Kevin), Joan Waldron, Patricia Passano, George Waldron (Kriss), Joseph Waldron (Renee), and the late Kathleen Waldron. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and great nieces, nephews and close friends.
Her funeral will be private at the convenience of the family. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
October 10, 2020
My sympathies to Joe and Mark, and all of the extended Waldron family.
Marianne Beirne
Friend
