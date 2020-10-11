WALDRON, Judy A.
Waldron, Judy A., 72, a retired Budget Manager for AIPSO Insurance passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Miriam Hospital. She was the beloved husband of Joseph A. Palmieri and a daughter of the late George R. and Frances Norma (McSheehy) Waldron. Judy was the loving mother of Mark D. Waldron and his husband James V. Lurgio; loving grandmother of Max A. Waldron - Lurgio; sister of Barbara Langlais (Paul), Donna Foisy (Kevin), Joan Waldron, Patricia Passano, George Waldron (Kriss), Joseph Waldron (Renee), and the late Kathleen Waldron. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and great nieces, nephews and close friends.
Her funeral will be private at the convenience of the family. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com