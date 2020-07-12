1/
Judy "Paolino" Allen
1949 - 2020
Allen, Judy "Paolino"
Judy Paolino Allen, 70, of St. Petersburg, FL & Morganton, GA. passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 in Port Charlotte, FL of COVID19. She was born on December 19, 1949 in Providence, R.I. to the late Etta (Flori) Paolino and late Louis Paolino of Cranston R.I. Judy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas J. "T.J." Allen, and sister elder Maria (Paolino) Alfred of Narragansett, R.I. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Paolino Badarak of Riverside, CA, nephew, Michael Alfred, nieces Ami J. Flori and Stephanie (Alfred) Hilliker, and numerous cousins and friends. There are so many happy memories. Judy was a registered nurse for over 40 years in Rhode Island and Florida, and would use her nursing skills to take care of anyone in need. She was always full of life, and her joyous spirit, infectious laugh, and zest for life will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 10, 2020
Judy was a great friend and such a beautiful, thoughtful, giving person. I will cherish the times we had together. You are with T.J. now. Love you Judy Allen. ♥♥♥
Jackie Farrar
Friend
July 9, 2020
I will miss my little sister every day.
Barbara
Family
July 9, 2020
Judy was a loving, kind human being, she loved to tell jokes, throw a party and have a cocktail hour at 4PM. She was my friend and I will
surely miss her, but she is with me in spirit. Helen
Helen Conklin
Friend
