Allen, Judy "Paolino"

Judy Paolino Allen, 70, of St. Petersburg, FL & Morganton, GA. passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 in Port Charlotte, FL of COVID19. She was born on December 19, 1949 in Providence, R.I. to the late Etta (Flori) Paolino and late Louis Paolino of Cranston R.I. Judy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas J. "T.J." Allen, and sister elder Maria (Paolino) Alfred of Narragansett, R.I. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Paolino Badarak of Riverside, CA, nephew, Michael Alfred, nieces Ami J. Flori and Stephanie (Alfred) Hilliker, and numerous cousins and friends. There are so many happy memories. Judy was a registered nurse for over 40 years in Rhode Island and Florida, and would use her nursing skills to take care of anyone in need. She was always full of life, and her joyous spirit, infectious laugh, and zest for life will be missed by all who knew and loved her.



