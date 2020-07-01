Judy Ann (Gallucci) Bentley
1955 - 2020
BENTLEY, JUDY ANN (GALLUCCI)
64, a retired associate at the Cumberland Farms in Wyoming, RI died June 19, 2020. She was the beloved wife of John S. Bentley. Sister of Cynthia Ventura, Joseph & David Gallucci and the late Michael & John Gallucci.
Memorial service at the Scottish Rite Masonic Center, 2115 Broad St., Cranston Saturday, July 18 at 1:00 PM. Donations in her memory may be made to Saint Jude's Research Hospital for Children. Please visit carpenterjenks.com to read her complete obituary & offer condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Scottish Rite Masonic Center,
