BENTLEY, JUDY ANN (GALLUCCI)
64, a retired associate at the Cumberland Farms in Wyoming, RI died June 19, 2020. She was the beloved wife of John S. Bentley. Sister of Cynthia Ventura, Joseph & David Gallucci and the late Michael & John Gallucci.
Memorial service at the Scottish Rite Masonic Center, 2115 Broad St., Cranston Saturday, July 18 at 1:00 PM. Donations in her memory may be made to Saint Jude's Research Hospital for Children. Please visit carpenterjenks.com to read her complete obituary & offer condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 1, 2020.