MOORADIAN, JULIA "Judy" A. (Cappelli)
86, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Tuesday October 27, 2020. She was the wife of the late Arshag "Putt" Mooradian. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Rafaella "Fannie" (Coppola) Cappelli.
Judy was the devoted mother of Marc Mooradian and his wife Domenica, Kevin Mooradian and Susan Mooradian and cherished grandmother "Meme" of Alexa and Sydney Mooradian. She was the sister of Mary Kane and the late Carmine and Joseph Cappelli. She was a favorite aunt to many nieces and nephews. Judy was happiest spending time with her family and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 9 a.m. in Holy Apostles Church, Pippin Orchard Road, Cranston. Due to Covid restrictions, graveside burial at RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.