1/1
Julia A. "Judy" (Cappelli) Mooradian
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MOORADIAN, JULIA "Judy" A. (Cappelli)
86, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Tuesday October 27, 2020. She was the wife of the late Arshag "Putt" Mooradian. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Rafaella "Fannie" (Coppola) Cappelli.
Judy was the devoted mother of Marc Mooradian and his wife Domenica, Kevin Mooradian and Susan Mooradian and cherished grandmother "Meme" of Alexa and Sydney Mooradian. She was the sister of Mary Kane and the late Carmine and Joseph Cappelli. She was a favorite aunt to many nieces and nephews. Judy was happiest spending time with her family and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 9 a.m. in Holy Apostles Church, Pippin Orchard Road, Cranston. Due to Covid restrictions, graveside burial at RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please share condolences and memories at WoodlawnGattone.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
Holy Apostles Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved