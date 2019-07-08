Home

POWERED BY

Services
Butterfield Home And Chapel
500 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 461-0151
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
8:00 PM
The Butterfield Chapel
500 Pontiac Avenue
Cranston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Sardelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia G. (Geremia) Sardelli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julia G. (Geremia) Sardelli Obituary
SARDELLI, JULIA G. (GEREMIA)
93, of Cranston peacefully passed away on July 6, 2019. The wife of the late Vincent Sardelli, she is survived by her children Louis Sardelli, Julie Sardelli, Robert Sardelli, and John Sardelli as well as her grandchildren Sam and Amara Sardelli. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday evening at 8:00pm in The Butterfield Chapel 500 Pontiac Avenue Cranston. Visitation will be held for three hours prior to the service beginning at 5:00pm. Burial will be on Thursday in The Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery Exeter. To read the complete obituary or share an online condolence please visit www.THEBUTTERFIELDHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Butterfield Home And Chapel
Download Now