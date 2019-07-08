|
SARDELLI, JULIA G. (GEREMIA)
93, of Cranston peacefully passed away on July 6, 2019. The wife of the late Vincent Sardelli, she is survived by her children Louis Sardelli, Julie Sardelli, Robert Sardelli, and John Sardelli as well as her grandchildren Sam and Amara Sardelli. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday evening at 8:00pm in The Butterfield Chapel 500 Pontiac Avenue Cranston. Visitation will be held for three hours prior to the service beginning at 5:00pm. Burial will be on Thursday in The Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery Exeter. To read the complete obituary or share an online condolence please visit www.THEBUTTERFIELDHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 8, 2019