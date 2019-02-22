|
|
DiMARTINO, JULIA K. (Vespia)
83, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the Kent Hospital. She was the beloved wife of John D. DiMartino for 63 years, and a daughter of the late Adolph and Louise (Jordan) Vespia. Julia was the loving mother of Maryann Graham, and the late Diane and Doreen DiMartino; loving grandmother of Richard Graham; sister of the late Adolph, Gus, John, Vernon Vespia, Catherine Lovely, and Loretta Pate.
Her funeral service will be held Monday, February 25, 2019 at 10 AM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Warwick. Visiting hours Sunday, 3-7 PM. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 22, 2019