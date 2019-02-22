Home

Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
View Map
Julia K. (Vespia) DiMartino

Julia K. (Vespia) DiMartino Obituary
DiMARTINO, JULIA K. (Vespia)
83, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the Kent Hospital. She was the beloved wife of John D. DiMartino for 63 years, and a daughter of the late Adolph and Louise (Jordan) Vespia. Julia was the loving mother of Maryann Graham, and the late Diane and Doreen DiMartino; loving grandmother of Richard Graham; sister of the late Adolph, Gus, John, Vernon Vespia, Catherine Lovely, and Loretta Pate.
Her funeral service will be held Monday, February 25, 2019 at 10 AM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Warwick. Visiting hours Sunday, 3-7 PM. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 22, 2019
