88, of Jamestown, passed away after a brief illness on Thursday, March 7, 2019. She was the dearly beloved wife of the late Milton C. "Skip" Bickford, Jr., her high school sweetheart. They enjoyed 58 years of great adventures together travelling the world. Jay and Skip considered living on the ocean in Jamestown to be paradise. Born in Cranston, she was the daughter of the late Mortimer H. Walsh and Patricia (Jimmis) Harpin. Julia played tennis golf and paddle well into her eighties and was an accomplished bridge player. She was a member of the Conanicut Yacht Club, Newport Country Club, Coral Beach Club and the Jamestown Garden Club. She was especially happy when in the company of her grandchildren. She leaves three daughters, Pamela Bickford Corsi of Norfolk, MA, Shelley Bickford Koch of Millis, MA and Suzanne Marie Bickford of Jamestown; grandchildren, Christopher Bickford Corsi, Samantha Bickford Corsi, Molly Bickford Koch, Cynthia Koch, Hannah Bickford Lee, Nicholas Lee and Benjamin Lee; and a great-grandson Cameron Corsi. She is survived by her brother Mortimer "Jay" Walsh Jr. of Tewksbury, MA and predeceased by her sister Barbara Mary Salvati of Cranston. Her funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Jamestown Fire & Rescue, 50 Narragansett Avenue, Jamestown, RI 02835 or to the Jamestown Education Foundation, 77 Narragansett Avenue, Jamestown, RI 02835 will be appreciated. For information and condolences visit: www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 10, 2019