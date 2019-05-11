Home

Romano Funeral Home
Monday, May 13, 2019
Monday, May 13, 2019
St. Rocco Church
MACARI, JULIA (GRADZKI)
100, of Johnston passed away peacefully May 6, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Adam Macari for 69 years.
Born in Pascoag, she was the daughter of the late John and Julia (Marcinck) Gradzki.
She loved being with her family cooking, gardening, watching all sports and reading.
She is survived by three grandchildren, Lori Olfers, Jon C. Mayer and Karen J. Mayer; three great grandchildren, Christopher Olfers and his wife Arielle, Madison Olfers and Alisha S. Mayer and several nieces and nephews. She was also the mother of the late Susan J. Mayer and sister of the late Nellie and Alexander Gradzki and Helen Tundris.
Her funeral with visitation will be held Monday at 8:30 am from the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. Rocco Church, 927 Atwood Ave., Johnston. Graveside burial to follow in St. Ann Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Julia's memory to St. Rocco Church. For online condolences, www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 11, 2019
