MORILLON, JULIAN JOSE
age 5, of West Warwick, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at home surrounded by his adoring parents and family. Born on November 25, 2014 in Warwick, he was the treasured son of Jose A. Morillon and Monica M. Clifford.
With a contagious smile that could light up the room, Julian had the ability to brighten everyone's day. From the time he was born, he made a huge impact in this world, especially for his parents. He always loved spending time with his big sister and little brother. In addition to his dazzling smile, he had a beautiful head of golden-brown hair that made him a ladies man from an early age. Julian loved watching Barney and listening to the songs, especially his favorite "Let's Go on an Adventure." Despite the challenges throughout his short life, Julian never had a bad day and always seemed to appreciate the little things in life.
Julian is survived by a family that loved him dearly. His love and spirit lives in his parents: Jose A. Morillon and his fiancé Yari and Monica M. Clifford and her fiancé Andrew; sister: Lilianah; brother: Jionni; paternal grandmother: Imelda Hernandez; maternal grandmother: Susan Clifford; uncles and aunts: Carlos Morillon, Christian Morillon, Raymond Morillon, Dave Morillion, Jessica Fitzpatrick, Shyanna Therrien, and Francisco Lopes; paternal great-grandmother: Oralia Reyes; maternal great-grandmother: Lillian Chavarriaga; cousin and buddy: Chris; and his little girlfiend: Harmony.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 15 from 1:00 – 3:00 PM at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick. Due to the current restrictions, his funeral service and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation made directly to the family to support Julian's family to continue to celebrate his life.
Condolences may be offered at carpenterjenks.com
.