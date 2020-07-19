MARCELLO SR., JULIAN M.
82, of Cranston, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Hope Health Hospice, Providence. He was the beloved husband of Olivia (Felix) for 59 years. Born in Cranston, he was a son of the late Joseph and Liberina (Giarusso) Marcello. Mr. Marcello was the owner and the Medical Director of Cranston Medical Laboratory for 33 years. He was a graduate of Cranston High School class of 1955. Julian loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed gardening, antique cars, fishing, boating, teaching boating safety for the Coast Guard Auxiliary and a numismatist. Julian served in the US Navy Reserves for 13 years. Julian was an active member of Holy Apostles Church. He was a humble man, his hard work ethic and determination led him to be a self-made successful business man. He made an ever lasting impact on all who were fortunate enough to cross his path.
Besides his wife Olivia, he is survived by his loving children, Julian Marcello Jr., and his wife Denise of Cranston, Stephanie Marcello-Macko of Cranston, Joseph Marcello and his wife Danielle of Cranston and the late Desiree Marcello. He was the cherished grandfather of Destiny Marcello, Michael Marcello, Gian Macko, Jayden Marcello and Giuliana Macko. Julian was the brother of Ann Bilobram of Johnston.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, July 21st, at 10:00 a.m. in Holy Apostles Church, Cranston. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, July 20th, from 6:00-9:00 p.m. in the Nardolillo Funeral Home & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the RI Community Food Bank, 200 Niantic Ave., Providence, RI 02907. Visit NardolilloFH.com
for online condolences.