The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mark Church
Cranston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Juliana Mangan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juliana D. Mangan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juliana D. Mangan Obituary
MANGAN, JULIANA D.
76, passed away July 3, 2019 at the Scandinavian Home. She is survived by four nieces, one great- niece and one great-nephew. She was the sister of the late Margaret "Peg" Angelone. Calling hours are private. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial Monday at 10 a.m at St. Mark Church, Cranston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Scandinavian Home 1811 Broad St., Cranston, RI 02905. For complete obituary visit WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
Download Now