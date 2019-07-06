|
|
MANGAN, JULIANA D.
76, passed away July 3, 2019 at the Scandinavian Home. She is survived by four nieces, one great- niece and one great-nephew. She was the sister of the late Margaret "Peg" Angelone. Calling hours are private. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial Monday at 10 a.m at St. Mark Church, Cranston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Scandinavian Home 1811 Broad St., Cranston, RI 02905. For complete obituary visit WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 6, 2019