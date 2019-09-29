|
O'CONNOR, JULIANA T. (FLAHERTY)
age 91, of Wauregan Drive, Warwick, passed away at home on Thursday, September 26, 2019. She was the wife of the late Arthur F. O'Connor.
Born in Boston, MA, a daughter of the late John and Eileen (Flaherty) Flaherty, she lived in Cranston before moving to Warwick 22 years ago.
Mrs. O'Connor was a parishioner of St. Paul Church in Cranston, a member of its Women's Club, and a member of the Women's Club Bowling League. She had served as a volunteer at the Edgewood-Pawtuxet Food Bank.
She is survived by two sons and three daughters, Mark F. O'Connor of Warwick, Kathleen M. Gentile of Cranston, Jean T. O'Connor of Warwick, Eileen A. O'Connor Po-Chedley of Narragansett, and Jack O'Connor of Braintree, MA; a brother, John F. Flaherty of Arlington, MA; a sister, Eileen K. O'Brien of Quincy, MA; and three grandchildren, Liam Po-Chedley, Evan O'Connor, and Tara O'Connor.
The family wishes to express its gratitude to her compassionate caregivers from All Is Well Homecare.
Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, October 1, at 9 a.m. from the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Paul Church, One St. Paul Place, Cranston. Visiting hours will be on Monday from 4-7 p.m. Burial will be in Pawtuxet Memorial Park, Warwick. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to St. Paul Church. www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 29, 2019