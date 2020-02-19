|
Gill, Julie, A.
68, died on February 18, 2020, at her daughter's home. Born in Providence, the daughter of Jeanne (Shurtleff) Gill and the late Harold A. "Mickey" Gill. Survived by her children: Susan (Ted) Mitchell (Charlestown) and Mark (Brandi) Gill (North Attleboro), also survived by her siblings Kathleen (Joseph) Baglini, and Mary (Robert) Iacono of West Warwick, Patricia (Paul) McGowan of North Attleboro, Stephen (Cheryl) Gill of Narragansett, Peter (Jody) Gill of North Providence and Paul (Nadine) Gill of Coventry. She is also survived by her grandchildren Julianna and Nathaniel Filippone, and Colin and Zachary Gill. She was a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Michael Gill. Julie's funeral will be held Friday, February 21, 2020, at 8:30 AM from the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home 825 Boston Neck Road North Kingstown, followed by a mass of Christian burial at 10 AM in Our Lady of Mercy Church, East Greenwich. Visiting hours will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020, from 4–7 PM. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery West Greenwich. For further information and condolences, please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 19, 2020