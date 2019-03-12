|
|
CHARREN, JULIE ANN
A beloved wife, daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin, and friend. Julie Ann Charren passed away at age 32 on March 11, 2019 after a long courageous battle with breast cancer.
She was raised in East Greenwich, RI. She attended Lynn University in Boca Raton, FL before transferring to Roger Williams University in Providence, RI to complete her B.A. in psychology.
Julie was known for her fashion and design sense and had a style all her own. She loved shine and glitter, which reflected her radiant personality perfectly.
She was fiercely loyal to her husband, Kyle, her friends, and her dog, Romeo. She loved Kyle deeply and having no children of their own, she often referred to her dog as their son. She was giving and kind, even to those she had just met. She often took on a mothering role and helped whether someone needed a sympathetic ear or a bowl of chicken soup. She was the type of person who attended her friends' weddings and baby showers even while receiving chemotherapy.
We will always be grateful for the privilege of knowing such a beautiful person with a heart of gold. Her smile could light up a room, her blue eyes drew you in, and her generous spirit made you feel privileged to be in her life.
Julie is survived by her husband, Kyle, her parents Marc and Terry (Rosenfeld) Charren, her sister, Amy Fields, and many other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 13th at 11:00 AM at Temple Sinai, 30 Hagen Ave, Cranston with burial to follow in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation www.give.bcrf.org. Shiva will be held at her late residence, Wednesday 6-8 PM and Thursday 2-4 PM. For information and condolences, www.sugarmansinai.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 12, 2019