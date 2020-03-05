|
|
GOLD , JULIE ANNE (STEWART)
56, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday March 1, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday March 7th at 12:00 noon in The Butterfield Chapel 500 Pontiac Avenue Cranston. Visitiation will be held for two hours prior to the Service beginning at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers donations to the Jaszlyn Gold Scholarship Fund PO Box 8603 Warwick, RI 02888 wold be appreciated. To read the complete obituary or share an online condolence please visit www.THEBUTTERFIELDHOME.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 5, 2020