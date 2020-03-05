Home

Services
Butterfield Home And Chapel
500 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 461-0151
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Butterfield Home And Chapel
500 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Butterfield Home And Chapel
500 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map

Julie Anne (Stewart) Gold

Julie Anne (Stewart) Gold Obituary
GOLD , JULIE ANNE (STEWART)
56, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday March 1, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday March 7th at 12:00 noon in The Butterfield Chapel 500 Pontiac Avenue Cranston. Visitiation will be held for two hours prior to the Service beginning at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers donations to the Jaszlyn Gold Scholarship Fund PO Box 8603 Warwick, RI 02888 wold be appreciated. To read the complete obituary or share an online condolence please visit www.THEBUTTERFIELDHOME.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 5, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
