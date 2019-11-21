|
|
Grady, Julie Ellen (Yeomans)
46, of Pompano Beach, FL, died on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Beth Israel Hospital of Boston. Born in Norwood, MA, she was a daughter of John E. Yeomans of Middleboro, MA and the late Bernice C. (Scanlon) Yeomans. She was the beloved wife of Sean M. Grady.
Julie was a graduate of UMass Boston and was employed as a certified bar tender at Bahia Cabana, Ft. Lauderdale, FL. In her youth, she was a Scottish Highland Dancer. She enjoyed going to the beach, boating, and summers on Cape Cod. She was also an excellent chef and a diehard New England Patriots and Red Sox Fan.
In addition to her husband and father, Julie is survived by her son Axel J. Grady of Pompano Beach, a brother John E. Yeomans, Jr. of Maine, a sister June DelGrosso of Taunton, many nieces, nephews and loving friends.
She was a sister of the late Scott C. Yeomans and Steven J. Yeomans of Canton, MA.
Her funeral service will be held at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 4PM. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home from 1-4PM. Interment will be private.
www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 21, 2019