Home

POWERED BY

Services
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
4:00 PM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
View Map
Calling hours
Following Services
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Julie Grady
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julie Ellen (Yeomans) Grady


1973 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julie Ellen (Yeomans) Grady Obituary
Grady, Julie Ellen (Yeomans)
46, of Pompano Beach, FL, died on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Beth Israel Hospital of Boston. Born in Norwood, MA, she was a daughter of John E. Yeomans of Middleboro, MA and the late Bernice C. (Scanlon) Yeomans. She was the beloved wife of Sean M. Grady.
Julie was a graduate of UMass Boston and was employed as a certified bar tender at Bahia Cabana, Ft. Lauderdale, FL. In her youth, she was a Scottish Highland Dancer. She enjoyed going to the beach, boating, and summers on Cape Cod. She was also an excellent chef and a diehard New England Patriots and Red Sox Fan.
In addition to her husband and father, Julie is survived by her son Axel J. Grady of Pompano Beach, a brother John E. Yeomans, Jr. of Maine, a sister June DelGrosso of Taunton, many nieces, nephews and loving friends.
She was a sister of the late Scott C. Yeomans and Steven J. Yeomans of Canton, MA.
Her funeral service will be held at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 4PM. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home from 1-4PM. Interment will be private.
www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -