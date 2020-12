Or Copy this URL to Share

CARD OF THANKS JULIETTE G. PRIESTLY July 3, 1927 - November 26, 2020 The Family of Juliette Priestly would like to thank the Brookdale West Bay Family for their heartfelt kindness, excellent care, and loving support during Juliette's time at West Bay. THE FAMILY OF THE LATE JULIETTE PRIESTLY





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store