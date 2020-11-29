PRIESTLY, JULIETTE GERTRUDE (BEAUSOLEIL)
Juliette G. (Beausoleil) Priestly, 93, a Warwick resident most of her life, passed Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Brookdale West Bay, Warwick. She was the beloved wife of the late Andrew F. Priestly, Jr.
Born in Woonsocket, she was the loving daughter of the late Charles and Lucienne M. (Ouellet) Beausoleil.
Juliette's outgoing personality made her the ideal choice for the Librarian of the Pontiac Free Library, a position she held for over fifteen years until her retirement in 1989.
Juliette is survived by her three beloved daughters: Jean M. Tainsh (John) of West Greenwich, Frances Y. Roccio (William) of Port Orange, FL and Susan M. Linakis (Angelo) of Miami, FL; a grandson: Gregory Tainsh (Jennifer) of CT; a granddaughter: Janice Ramos (Jason) of FL; four other grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Juliette is also survived by her siblings: Marcel Beausoleil of Texas and Donald Beausoleil of Woonsocket.
Her Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 10 AM in THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick. Burial will be private. All State of RI COVID-19 Regulations will be observed. www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
.