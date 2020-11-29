1/1
Juliette Gertrude (Beausoleil) Priestly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juliette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PRIESTLY, JULIETTE GERTRUDE (BEAUSOLEIL)
Juliette G. (Beausoleil) Priestly, 93, a Warwick resident most of her life, passed Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Brookdale West Bay, Warwick. She was the beloved wife of the late Andrew F. Priestly, Jr.
Born in Woonsocket, she was the loving daughter of the late Charles and Lucienne M. (Ouellet) Beausoleil.
Juliette's outgoing personality made her the ideal choice for the Librarian of the Pontiac Free Library, a position she held for over fifteen years until her retirement in 1989.
Juliette is survived by her three beloved daughters: Jean M. Tainsh (John) of West Greenwich, Frances Y. Roccio (William) of Port Orange, FL and Susan M. Linakis (Angelo) of Miami, FL; a grandson: Gregory Tainsh (Jennifer) of CT; a granddaughter: Janice Ramos (Jason) of FL; four other grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Juliette is also survived by her siblings: Marcel Beausoleil of Texas and Donald Beausoleil of Woonsocket.
Her Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 10 AM in THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick. Burial will be private. All State of RI COVID-19 Regulations will be observed. www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved