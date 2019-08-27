Home

Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-3885
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St Martha's Church
Pawtucket Avenue
View Map
Resources
Juliette R. Plante

Juliette R. Plante Obituary
PLANTE, JULIETTE R.
93, of Rehoboth, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019. She was the wife of the late Delphis E. Plante. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Alma (LaFlamme) Charron. She leaves a daughter, Suzanne Violette and her husband Dennis of Enosburg Falls, VT., three sons, Edward Plante and his wife Patricia of Middleboro, MA, Rene Plante and his wife Cynthia of Dighton, MA, David Plante and his wife Sally of Taunton, MA. Her funeral will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 9:00 AM from the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in St Martha's Church, Pawtucket Avenue. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket. Calling hours Wednesday, 4-7. For a complete obituary visit, PerryMcstay.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 27, 2019
