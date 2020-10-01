Julio Rotondo

ROTONDO, JULIO

100, a resident of Johnston, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 28, 2020. He was the husband of the late Marion (Smaldone) Rotondo. Born in Johnston, he was a son of the late Francesco and Carmina (Masi) Rotondo.

Julio was an Electrical Contractor, owner of Johnston Electric for over 50 years before retiring. He was an Army veteran of WWII, and an honorary member of the Italo-American Club. He was also an avid ballroom dancer with his beloved wife, Marion.

He is the father of Carol Lallo (Anthony), Diane Rossi (Donald), Bob Rotondo (Patricia), and the late Janice Sisto. Grandfather of Gerry Lallo, Valerie Lallo Kenneally, Chris Rossi (Traci), Stephanie Rossi Filippelli (Lawrence), Michael Rotondo (Sherry), John Rotondo (Christina), Jennifer Sisto Licalzi (Rob), and Brian Sisto (Brande). He also leaves fourteen great-grandchildren, and two sisters Emma Pezza and Angela McCord. He was the brother of the late John, Harry, Arthur, Aggripino, Frank, Jessie Butera, and Mary Petrolino.

His funeral and visitation will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 from 9 to 10:30 AM from the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave, North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 in Our Lady of Grace Church, Johnston. Burial with military honors will follow in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Alzheimer Center, 25 Brayton Ave, Cranston, RI 02920.



